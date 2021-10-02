Handshake Price Tops $0.18 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $76.17 million and approximately $353,133.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,899.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.59 or 0.07111950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00351230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.09 or 0.01156783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00111604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.41 or 0.00533230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.65 or 0.00456477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00292445 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,543,273 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

