Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 347.48 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64). 1,162,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,452,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.74).

Several brokerages recently commented on HBR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 355.84.

In other news, insider Phil Kirk acquired 100,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £328,000 ($428,534.10). Also, insider Simon Henry bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,510 ($12,424.88).

Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

