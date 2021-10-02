Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 112.5% in September

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

HDIUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of HDIUF remained flat at $$29.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.3289 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

