Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,230,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 66.60% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $70,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,215,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 1,529.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 489,061 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $248,000.

NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $22.84.

