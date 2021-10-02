Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Announces $1.40 Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.4036 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

HNORY stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Harvey Norman has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harvey Norman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

