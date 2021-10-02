Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $160.86

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.86 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 178.36 ($2.33). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27), with a volume of 137,119 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £561.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 145.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.01%.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 9,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £15,417.36 ($20,142.88).

About Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

