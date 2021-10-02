Head to Head Analysis: Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 15.49% 10.63% 0.92% C&F Financial 18.75% 14.75% 1.36%

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and C&F Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $217.36 million 1.96 $31.58 million $1.88 13.45 C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.24 $22.12 million N/A N/A

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Capital City Bank Group and C&F Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 0 0 0 N/A C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats C&F Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group was founded on December 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment comprises of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

