Head to Head Analysis: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) vs. European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 22.06% -59.21% 17.67% European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Match Group and European Wax Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 18.36 $128.56 million $2.00 79.32 European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Match Group and European Wax Center, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $165.65, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $29.78, indicating a potential downside of 0.97%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Match Group beats European Wax Center on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

