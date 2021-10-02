Head-To-Head Analysis: Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) versus Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -402.38% -252.44% -102.47% Rover Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Verb Technology and Rover Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Verb Technology currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.13%. Rover Group has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.23%. Given Verb Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Rover Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verb Technology and Rover Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.97 million 13.23 -$24.96 million ($0.80) -2.44 Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rover Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verb Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rover Group beats Verb Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Co., Inc. engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. The firm’s applications are available in both mobile and desktop versions and offer fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The company was founded by Rory J. Cutaia on November 27, 2012 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

