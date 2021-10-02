Head-To-Head Comparison: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) versus KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $51.85, suggesting a potential downside of 2.32%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $21.10, suggesting a potential downside of 0.88%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 50.60% 11.96% 6.15% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 51.55% 11.24% 2.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 15.30 $195.99 million $1.84 28.85 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $141.88 million 8.35 $54.40 million $1.95 10.92

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was founded on October 2, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

