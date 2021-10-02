Head to Head Comparison: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amplify Energy and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 PDC Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. PDC Energy has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.18%. Given PDC Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -41.97% -15.09% 1.61% PDC Energy -12.81% 20.28% 9.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and PDC Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $202.14 million 1.08 -$464.03 million $1.30 4.42 PDC Energy $1.34 billion 3.20 -$724.32 million $2.03 21.37

Amplify Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDC Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.1, meaning that its stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Amplify Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

