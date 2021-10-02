Head-To-Head Contrast: InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) versus LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InnovAge and LifeStance Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 1.44 -$43.99 million ($0.34) -19.91 LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 19.85 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

LifeStance Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InnovAge and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 3 4 0 2.57 LifeStance Health Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

InnovAge currently has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 192.96%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.17%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats InnovAge on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

