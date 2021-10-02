Head-To-Head Review: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) versus Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Merus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$126.35 million ($3.84) -0.79 Merus $29.94 million 28.27 -$85.51 million ($2.60) -8.46

Merus has higher revenue and earnings than Odonate Therapeutics. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Odonate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Odonate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merus has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Odonate Therapeutics and Merus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Merus 0 1 4 0 2.80

Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.15%. Merus has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.82%. Given Merus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merus is more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Merus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics N/A -96.44% -75.47% Merus -231.19% -51.93% -27.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Merus shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Merus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merus beats Odonate Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in March 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

