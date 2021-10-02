Head to Head Survey: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTRS and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -16.12 Cognizant Technology Solutions $16.65 billion 2.38 $1.39 billion $3.42 22.01

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognizant Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BTRS and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89 Cognizant Technology Solutions 2 3 13 0 2.61

BTRS presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $83.43, indicating a potential upside of 10.84%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26% Cognizant Technology Solutions 9.65% 17.41% 11.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats BTRS on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment comprises of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

