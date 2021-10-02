Head to Head Survey: Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) vs. California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get California Resources alerts:

This table compares California Resources and Obsidian Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.56 billion 2.20 $1.77 billion N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.27 -$576.07 million N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 263.47% 1,765.75% 111.36% Obsidian Energy 100.19% 85.43% 33.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for California Resources and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources presently has a consensus target price of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.96%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Summary

California Resources beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.