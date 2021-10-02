Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,558,710 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 39,163.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $121,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $535,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

