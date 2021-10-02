Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 436,056 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 896.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,056 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $154,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in The Home Depot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $329.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $348.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

