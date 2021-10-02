Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $151 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,304,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363,910 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 3.36% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $150,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

