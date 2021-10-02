Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $172.92 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 504,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.20% of Prologis worth $172,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Prologis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The firm has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

