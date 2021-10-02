Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $227.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72,712 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $227,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,730.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,784.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2,489.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,433.23 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

