Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $88.04 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.73% of CyberArk Software worth $88,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.77.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $159.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $171.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -147.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

