Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,376 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of eBay worth $87,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 109,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 33,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.