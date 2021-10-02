Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,625,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.35% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.00 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

