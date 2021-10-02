Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,602,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.92% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $542,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,787,000.

RSP stock opened at $151.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

