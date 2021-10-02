Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 623,325 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 623,325 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.31% of Twitter worth $172,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Twitter by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 644,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 100,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

