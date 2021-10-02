Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,884,000 after purchasing an additional 245,146 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

