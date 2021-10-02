Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $5.99 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.99 billion and approximately $406.28 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00056340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00151918 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00524649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016863 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00040028 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

