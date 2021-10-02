HedgeTrade Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $274.81 million and $7,315.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004312 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00028947 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000833 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00027911 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

