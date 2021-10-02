Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Up 116.5% in September

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the August 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HKHHF traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490. Heineken has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

