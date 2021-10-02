Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Up 116.5% in September

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the August 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HKHHF traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490. Heineken has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39.
Heineken Company Profile
