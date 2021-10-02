Helix Price Tops $0.0054 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $193,913.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helix has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00022634 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001234 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 159.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

