HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Up 109.4% in September

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,173,700 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the August 31st total of 1,038,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,737.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HLKHF remained flat at $$77.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.44. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $77.28.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.