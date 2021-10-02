Hellenic Coin (HNC) 1-Day Volume Tops $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00353079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.