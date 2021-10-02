Helpico Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $2,277.43 and approximately $8.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helpico has traded 52.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00068348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00107667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00150733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.43 or 1.00038429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.46 or 0.06973907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

