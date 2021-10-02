Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the August 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 229,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. Henderson Land Development has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

