Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) versus Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Financial Analysis

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Performance Shipping and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -22.35% -8.02% -4.95% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Performance Shipping and Hermitage Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.64%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and Hermitage Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.63 $5.19 million $1.05 5.47 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.01 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Volatility & Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.