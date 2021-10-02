HEROcoin (PLAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.23 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $42,110.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,021.44 or 0.44391645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00117479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00223990 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

