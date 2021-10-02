HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.29.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. HEXO has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.