High Performance Blockchain Reaches Market Cap of $10.32 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $10.32 million and $877,002.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00036962 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

