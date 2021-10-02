Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Down 56.8% in September

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the August 31st total of 16,920,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ HLMN traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.69. 1,154,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,086. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

