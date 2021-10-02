Hive 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.06 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Hive has a market cap of $261.88 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000797 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,275,820 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

