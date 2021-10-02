HoDooi Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.16 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, HoDooi has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and $217,355.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00066582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00103025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00144371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.33 or 0.99651206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.46 or 0.07033029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002511 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

