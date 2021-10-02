Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of FIXX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 311,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,572. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $444.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.