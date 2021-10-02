Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

HON stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.23. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

