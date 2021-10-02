Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HGYN stock remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,192. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25.

Get Hong Yuan Holding Group alerts:

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.