HOQU (HQX) Price Up 11.8% This Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. HOQU has a market cap of $710,480.33 and approximately $2.25 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00237503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00119830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012925 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

