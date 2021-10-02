Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $552,861.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00068233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00107014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00151559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,817.30 or 0.99539232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.55 or 0.07049644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002553 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

