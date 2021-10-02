Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.76% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $67,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of HMHC opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $308.67 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.