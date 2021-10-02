Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. 1,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

