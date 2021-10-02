Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Declares Dividend of $0.74

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7373 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

