Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $61,245.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $61,245.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00057083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00241098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00118905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012849 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 463,503,882 coins. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.